  • 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at popular restaurant and lounge in Midtown

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are looking for the person who shot three people at a popular Atlanta restaurant and lounge. 

    The shooting happened Saturday at the Atlantis Restaurant and Lounge off Piedmont Circle Northeast as the lounge was starting to close. One of the victims died and two others were injured. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene as investigators collect shell casings and evidence. 

    "There's a breezeway in between the inside and outside areas and it happened inside of that breezeway. So, technically, indoors but not inside of the club yet," Atlanta police Lt. Andrea Webster told Pozen.

