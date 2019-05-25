ATLANTA - Police are looking for the person who shot three people at a popular Atlanta restaurant and lounge.
The shooting happened Saturday at the Atlantis Restaurant and Lounge off Piedmont Circle Northeast as the lounge was starting to close. One of the victims died and two others were injured.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene as investigators collect shell casings and evidence.
"There's a breezeway in between the inside and outside areas and it happened inside of that breezeway. So, technically, indoors but not inside of the club yet," Atlanta police Lt. Andrea Webster told Pozen.
ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS SATURDAY AM: We're talking with witnesses who ran for cover and police about what led up to the shooting.
Within the last 30 minutes, police took the crime scene tape down here outside Atlantis, where one man was killed. Coming up, the search for the shooter. pic.twitter.com/uyJ2q0W7Gp— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 25, 2019
Police are picking up more than a dozen shell casings outside Atlantis Restaurant & Lounge. 1 person is dead and two other hurt from a shooting. Police are looking for the shooter right now. pic.twitter.com/wd1FDkEeTy— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 25, 2019
