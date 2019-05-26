6-year-old boy in critical condition after near-drowning

MT. AIRY, Ga. - A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found at the bottom of a pool in Habersham County Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at a home in Mt. Airy around 6:10 p.m. When deputies and police responded, the child had been underwater for possibly ten minutes.
The child was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. His identity has not been released.
