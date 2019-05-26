  • 6-year-old boy in critical condition after near-drowning

    Updated:

    MT. AIRY, Ga. - A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found at the bottom of a pool in Habersham County Saturday. 

    The Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at a home in Mt. Airy around 6:10 p.m. When deputies and police responded, the child had been underwater for possibly ten minutes. 

    The child was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. His identity has not been released. 

    TRENDING STORIES

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories