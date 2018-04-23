  • Authorities investigate deadly semi truck crash on I-285

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver of a semi-truck is dead after an accident on I-285.

    Police say the driver tried to maneuver a curved ramp from I-295 South towards I-285 East but lost control.

    The truck hit one of the concrete walls causing it to overnturn and roll down an embankment, police say.

    He suffered from serious injuries and later died at a hospital.

    The investigation is ongoing.

