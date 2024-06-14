Zoo Atlanta welcomes new plantain-eater chick

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta welcomed a new bird they say may look like a clump of leaves.

The zoo announced that it has welcomed its first successful western grey plantain-eater chick.

Officials said the chick hatched in late April and has since been closely monitored to make sure it develops normally and is getting care from its parents.

The bird climbed out of its nest in late May.

The species is native to West Africa.

Given its small size and color, the zoo says it may be hard to spot.

The bird is visible in the zoo’s Grigsby Aviary.

