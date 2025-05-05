Zoo Atlanta hosts ‘Beastly Feast’ fundraiser

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta hosted donors for its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday.

The zoo’s “Beastly Feast” raises money for its education and conservation programs.

This year’s theme was “The Mane Event” in honor of the zoo’s newly renovated African lion habitat.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer served as emcee of the gala.

