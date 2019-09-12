Yum! Mercedes-Benz Stadium reveals new food options for 2019 Falcons season

ATLANTA - Vegan food at a football game? Yup! That's just one of several new menu offerings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2019 Falcons season.
When fans descend on MBS for the Falcons home opener Sept. 15, they'll be confronted with even more tough decisions about all the delectable food to choose from -- from Beyond burgers to fancy chicken tenders to brisket grilled cheese.
The stadium has added a handful of Atlanta brands, including Holeman and Finch, Fred's Meat and Bread, and PONKO Chicken to the list of concessions as well as adding a few fan-requested offerings like the vegan Garden Grill and sushi joint Salt + Coast.
Here's the full, expanded menu of concessions, so show up hungry!
Fred's Meat & Bread: The Krog Street Market institution is moving in! Fred's famous cheesesteak features 10 ounces of ribeye steak. The Fred's cart at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be near section 116.
H&F Burger: Holeman & Finch's burgers will be featured in the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club.
Hop's Chicken: Hops is another concept by the chefs behind H&F Burger, offering fried chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders. It will be located in the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club.
PONKO Chicken: PONKO offers Japanese-inspired comfort food inside the Harrah's Cherokee Clubs.
In addition to adding these great Atlanta brands, MBS is also creating new and expanded offerings at some popular concession stands.
Garden Grill: This new stand at section 107 offers the wildly popular Beyond burger and Beyond bratwurst, along with vegan chips and snacks.
Salt + Coast: New to the Mercedes-Benz Club and Delta Sky360 Club this season, the stand will offer a variety of sushi options along with seafood fare.
Hot Pressed: The popular rolling grilled cheese stand is making a permanent home in the 100-Yard Club on the 300 level. Hot Pressed will feature grilled cheese, brisket grilled cheese, jalapeno popper grilled cheese, chili cheese dog grilled cheese and loaded tater tots.
