0 FUN FACTS: Mercedes-Benz Stadium by the numbers

ATLANTA - When Arthur Blank set out ot build Mercedes-Benz Stadium, his vision was to create a world-class stadium that would catalyze positve transformation in and around downtown Atlanta and ensure the city remained a permenant contender in attracting the world's largest sports and entertainment events.

Since opening in August 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium's unique design and stunning video displays have captivated over 200 million viewers on national television.

The building's four million visitors have been wowed by its innovative design, award-winning food and beverage model, game-changing technology and best-in-class guest service.

The building has delivered on a promise to be th emost sustainable stadium in the world, receiving the United States Green Building Council's LEED Platinum certification and earning the highest score evr for a sports project.

Through the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, over $48 million in the past decade has been committed to helping transform the historic Westside communities that neighbor the stadium.

Progress is being realized evry day through job training and placement, new affordable housing opportunities and more greenspaces and community infrastructure.

STADIUM OVERVIEW

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened Aug. 26, 2017.

4.3 million fans have been inside the building since it opened.

The building has hosted 38 football games, 30 soccer matches, 8 other events and 7 concerts.

Atlanta United holds the top 10 most attended MLS games of all-time.

It took 150,000 cubic yards of concrete to build the stadium.

There have been 241,000 transactions at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium team store.

More than 35,000 gallons of paint were used to paint Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A total of 32.77 laps around the stadium's perimeter would equal a marathon.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four.

STADIUM DESIGN

The Falcon sculpture is the largest free-standing bird sculpture in the world.

The Telstar soccer sculpture is 34.4 feet tall and has a 35-foot diameter, making it the largest soccer ball sculpture in the United States.

A total of 200 pieces of artwork from 55 artists are displayed throughout the stadium.

The "window to the city" is more than 16 stories high and encompasses 22,664 square feet.

The 360-degree halo board is the largest video board of its kind in the world.

The mega column is 10 stories, or 155 Coke bottles tall, and works in coordination with the halo board.

The halo board consists of approximately 500 tons of steel supporting 500 tons of video board. It's just under six stories tall an dis taller than the Eiffel Tower rolled out end to end.

The roof consists of eight petals that weigh 500 tons each and can open and close in eight minutes.

The weight of a singular roof truss is more than 1.6 million pounds.

There are 85,000 bolts on the fixed roof.

The roof spans 14.5 acres.

The eight-piece operable roof was inspired by the oculus in the ancient Roman Pantheon.

