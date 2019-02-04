This is what happens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Chick-Fil-A is closed

ATLANTA - Super Bowl fans didn't get to enjoy one of Atlanta's most popular restaurants inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Chick-Fil-A.
The fast food chain is closed on Sundays as part of a tradtion so that "employees could set aside on day to rest and worship, if they choose," according to its official website.
On Sundays, Chick-Fil-A transitions into Fries Up, a restaurant that serves you guessed it, fries. The change is simple, the sign simply flips over.
In addition to regular French fries, the potato offerings include buffalo fries, parmesan fries and bacon cheese fries.
