You could pay more the next time you go to a big event in Atlanta. Here's why.

ATLANTA - You may be among the tens of thousands of people who flock to see the Hawks and Falcons play or listen to tunes at the iconic Music Midtown Festival.
But would you come up with a couple more dollars to get into those places if the money was going to Atlanta police, fire or corrections -- the personnel who are place to keep people safe at those events?
A surcharge on tickets to large sporting and cultural events is on the table in Atlanta City Hall.
The idea to study the charge was introduced this week by Councilman Dustin Hillis, the chairman of the public safety committee.
A relatively small fee would be tacked on to tickets for big events -- big meaning an event with more than 1,000 available tickets that public safety personnel have to manage.
