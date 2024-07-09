WWE bringing ‘Bad Blood’ live event to Atlanta on Oct. 5

ATLANTA — WWE wrestling is coming to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Saturday, October 5.

The WWE premium live event “Bad Blood” will happen 27 years to the day since the original event took place.

It will be the first WWE premium live event since New Year’s Day of 2022.

This event marks the return of Atlanta native and current undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Tickets for Bad Blood go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com.

Presale for Bad Blood tickets begins Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

