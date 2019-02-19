  • Worker shot during violent robbery at Atlanta convenience store

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department has released video of a terrifying robbery and shooting at a convenience store in southwest Atlanta.

    The incident happened Feb. 1 at the Star Grocery at 1955 Campbellton Road SW. 

    According to police, the suspect robbed the worker, shot him, stole cash from the register and took a gun from the counter. 

    Police are actively searching for the suspect -- if you know who he is, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS. 

