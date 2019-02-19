Worker shot during violent robbery at Atlanta convenience store

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department has released video of a terrifying robbery and shooting at a convenience store in southwest Atlanta.
The incident happened Feb. 1 at the Star Grocery at 1955 Campbellton Road SW.
According to police, the suspect robbed the worker, shot him, stole cash from the register and took a gun from the counter.
Police are actively searching for the suspect -- if you know who he is, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
SEEKING SUSPECT: APD needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery & shooting at Star Grocery at 1955 Campbellton Rd. SW on Feb. 1, 2019. The suspect took cash from the register, a handgun from the counter & fled the scene. Call @StopCrimeATL at 404-577-TIPS w/ info pic.twitter.com/0msMFOQxvq— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 18, 2019
