CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Masked men hold up Gainesville gas station

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are trying to find the armed and masked gunmen who rushed into a Texaco gas station and robbed the place.
It happened in Gainesville.
"They just took the money, got in and out really fast," said the clerk who was on duty at the time and can be seen on the surveillance video.
The store is just a couple of blocks away from a CVS where a man was killed in a robbery earlier this month.
