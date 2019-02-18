Crews expand search for missing 58-year-old grandfather with dementia

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Search teams are back out in the woods Monday searching for a missing Henry County man with dementia.
Timothy Osborne walked out of his Locust Grove home and was never seen again on Feb. 5.
Osborne’s wife, Kelly said she’s determined to find her husband alive.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was with Kelly and others searching wooded area near Old Jackson in Locust Grove for any signs of life.
Osborne suffers from early onset dementia. He was in hospice care when he disappeared.
