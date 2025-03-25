Woman wakes to naked man breaking in to her Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — A woman said she woke up to find a naked man in her Buckhead apartment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that he was speaking in an accent and was asking for police.

He had gotten in through her patio door and was completely naked, she said. It happened Monday just before midnight off Piedmont Road near the Buford Spring Connector.

The woman said she heard a noise and came out to see the man standing in her apartment with no clothing on.

LIVE on Channel 2 at 4, the victim describes the encounter in her own words.

She started punching the man, and in video posted on social media she said she even grabbed a knife at one point.

She said he never tried to fight her back or attack her before running off. Atlanta police responded and searched for the man, but they didn’t find him.

The victim is obviously shaken but is physically OK.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group