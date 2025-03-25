Man tried using Hooters visit as alibi after being caught on camera shooting, killing girlfriend

ATLANTA — A family now has justice, after their loved one was shot and killed by an abusive boyfriend.

Samantha Bozeman tried to close the door on her four-year relationship with Maxwell Lartery, and in retaliation, he fired a gun through her front door and killed her.

The whole thing was captured on her RING camera.

“There’s another video that I have where he’s saying, if you come outside, I’m gonna shoot you. I’m gonna shoot your house,” Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Kassie Hall said.

The DA’s office said Lartery fired four shots through the door, and three of them struck Samantha Bozeman, killing her.

“We are tired of burying our women to abusers,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne.

“Is there a lesson for others in troubled relationships?” Winne asked

“I would say yes. I would say know when enough is enough,” Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Christina Robinson said.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Lartery of murder and more and the judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus five years, as well as 10 years probation if he ever made parole.

“I just was broken. Completely broken and shattered,” daughter Hawayanna Bozeman told Winne. “She’s a beautiful spirit. Just happy. Joyful. She’ll get on you if she had to. But she was just a happy, helping person.”

“To be honest with you, I break down and cry every single day. Some days I don’t even want to go on,” daughter Zipporah Ferguson said.

The ADAs said at the time of the shooting, Lartery had not been contributing to the household bills and wanted Samantha Bozeman to give up custody of two of her grandchildren whom she had adopted.

Ferguson said shortly before the shooting, her mom came to Ferguson’s job, crying.

“She’s like, ‘I’m done with him.’ I’m done with him and everything like that,” Ferguson said.

Prosecutors said Atlanta police were alerted by neighbors who heard gunshots earlier in the day and had not been able to reach Bozeman on her phone for hours.

Police arrived to find shattered glass and shell casings. They then found Samantha Bozeman dead in the kitchen.

Investigators believe she had been alive and bleeding for some time and might have lived if Lartery had called for help soon after the shooting.

Instead, Robinson and Hall said Lartery traveled about metro Atlanta trying to establish an alibi, finishing the night at a Hooters.

“As this grandmother lay and bleed out in her very home, he was gallivanting all through the town, ending his night at Hooters. It’s just a horrible disregard for life,” Willis said.

“People think of domestic violence as just physical. But it can be economic abuse. He wasn’t paying bills. He wasn’t being a responsible male,” Robinson said.

“She was able to be financially stable, travel around a lot, and she just wanted to help Max,” Khadija Bozeman said.

A spokesman: “The Fulton County Public Defender’s Office represented Mr. Lartery, though we must decline additional comments as a motion for a new trial has been filed.”

