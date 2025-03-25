Teenage siblings ‘taken’ from their grandmother in Covington, police say

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police are searching for a pair of teenage siblings who they say were “taken” on Monday night.

Police say 15-year-old Zakya Anderson and 13-year-old David Rankin were with their grandmother when a family member who doesn’t have custody took them at 11:45 p.m.

The teens were last seen in a burgundy GMC Yukon with Georgia tag 00CARE.

Investigators did not comment on what led up to the teenagers’ disappearance or identify the person they are believed to be with.

They are believed to still be in the metro Atlanta area.

