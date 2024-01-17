Woman found shot in southwest Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are at the scene of a shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at a home on Queen Street at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday and found a woman who was shot.

Police told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman’s condition is unclear.

It is unclear if police have any suspects in this shooting.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police to learn more about this incident.

We are LIVE on the scene working to bring you updates for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

“Can’t take a bath, can’t flush the toilet”: Sewage backup impacts DeKalb renter, “forces” move out

©2023 Cox Media Group