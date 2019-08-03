  • Woman fighting for memorial honoring Richard Jewell in Centennial Olympic Park

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It was one of the darkest days in Atlanta's history, but if it hadn't been for one man, it could have been much worse.

    Security guard Richard Jewell should have been known as the hero of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing.

    Instead, his life was turned upside down amid speculation that he was the real bomber.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Now, one woman is fighting to honor his memory.

    "He's never been honored for the heroism that he showed," Nadeen Green told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon

    TONIGHT AT 11: Her fight to make sure Jewell's legacy is never forgotten, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories