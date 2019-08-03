Woman fighting for memorial honoring Richard Jewell in Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA - It was one of the darkest days in Atlanta's history, but if it hadn't been for one man, it could have been much worse.
Security guard Richard Jewell should have been known as the hero of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing.
Instead, his life was turned upside down amid speculation that he was the real bomber.
Now, one woman is fighting to honor his memory.
"He's never been honored for the heroism that he showed," Nadeen Green told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.
