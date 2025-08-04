With Derek Dooley entering Senate race, old feud could reignite between Trump, Kemp

ATLANTA — Derek Dooley, son of UGA legend Vince Dooley and former University of Tennessee head football coach, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate, entering the Republican primary race.

Dooley released a two-minute campaign video on Monday morning, emphasizing his ties to Georgia and his commitment to working with President Donald Trump.

“We need new leadership in Georgia. That’s why I’m running for Senate,” Dooley stated in his campaign video.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins responded with a campaign video criticizing Dooley, saying: “Derek Dooley spent his life on the sidelines avoiding the fight to save America. Derek Dooley never fights, never wins, never Trump.”

University of North Georgia political science Professor Nathan Price said this is the scenario Republicans didn’t want -- a bruising primary battle with the possibility of igniting the old feud between Kemp and Trump.

“The more bruising the primary is, the more difficult it will be to ultimately win the general election,” University of North Georgia political science Professor Nathan Price said.

Dooley’s campaign video emphasized his willingness to work with Trump, despite the narrative that he is more aligned with Kemp.

The Democratic Party of Georgia issued a statement, saying: “We’ll see what’s harder for Dooley, answering for a Trump bill that strips healthcare for 700,000 Georgians, or remembering which SEC team to root for.”

As the GOP primary unfolds, the potential for a divisive battle could impact the party’s chances in the general election against Senator Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff’s office did not have a comment on Dooley entering the race on Monday.

