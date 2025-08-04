Derek Dooley launches his campaign for US Senate

ATLANTA — Derek Dooley, a former college football head coach and the son of Georgia football legend Vince Dooley, has officially announced his 2026 US Senate campaign.

Derek Dooley filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and launched his website on Sunday. He joins U.S. Representatives Buddy Carter and Mike Collins as the current GOP candidates to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

“Leadership matters. Our state doesn’t have a voice in the U.S. Senate who reflects Georgia values because Ossoff is more concerned with protecting his own political future, opposing everything the Trump Administration is working to accomplish, and repeatedly voting with the extreme left. Unlike Ossoff, I’ll work with President Trump to implement his agenda, support his Administration, and move our country forward,” Dooley said in a statement.

Dooley reportedly will have the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, a longtime family friend who decided not to run for US Senate himself.

This is a developing story. We’ll have reaction to Dooley’s announcement from both parties on Channel 2 Action News.

