Which Georgia cities are the best in the South?

ATLANTA — Three Georgia cities are among the best in all of the South United States.

According to Southern Living, each gem in the Peach State has its own type of charm, whether it’s historic town squares, museums, a thriving entertainment industry or its culinary scene.

Of the 20 cities that were the best of the South for 2025, Southern Living put Savannah as the second best in the South.

While not as high as the rest, Atlanta still broke into the top 10 at No. 9 and Athens took 11th.

The magazine’s ranking said for Athens, the combination of college town charm and excellent music and arts scenes, plus amazing restaurants helped it rank high on the list.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Moving to Atlanta, Southern Living said the city’s variety of experiences from art to theater to amazing restaurants and the ability to wander the Atlanta Beltline helped bring home 9th place for the state’s capital.

And finally, Savannah’s firm placement at second best city in the South was thanks to “photo-worthy views” all over the city, charming shops and “dramatic moss-draped oaks.”

Here’s the full Top 20, according to Southern Living:

Charleston, S.C. Savannah, Ga. Asheville, N.C. New Orleans, La. Nashville, Tenn. Greenville, S.C. St. Petersburg, Fla. Chattanooga, Tenn. Atlanta, Ga. Lexington, Ky. Athens, Ga. San Antonio, Texas Wilmington, N.C. Franklin, Tenn. Orlando, Fla. Birmingham, Ala. Austin, Texas Tampa, Fla. Huntsville, Ala. Annapolis, Md.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group