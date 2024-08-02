Which cities in Atlanta housing market are growing the fastest?

ATLANTA — When it comes to the metro Atlanta area, the population boom slows down but it never really stops.

Whether it’s people moving in, families starting, or growing, the Atlanta Regional Commission has charted steady growth in the area year after year. The organization said 63,000 new Atlantans called the metro area home as of April 2024.

While the population has grown, the housing market remains tight, but it’s not quite as tight as it used to be, according to a new study by StorageCafe.

The online storage space company examined the population and housing stock changes across the United States reported in data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Their analysis showed that, based on the most recent data available, growth from 2012 to 2022 has doubled in different parts of the Atlanta metro, and none of the locations they focused on were the City of Atlanta, itself.

Instead, StorageCafe focused on suburban parts of the metro, and their analysis of housing stock and population showed that Chamblee, in DeKalb County, had the biggest proportional growth in the area for housing stock and population increases.

Over the past 10 years, Chamblee has seen its population jump 106% to 29,980 in 2022. Similarly, the housing stock in Chamblee rose 100% to 13,504 in the same span of time.

As reported by Channel 2 Action News, ARC said in July that while new building permits across the area were up, the City of Atlanta again led the area in how many permits were issued, with more than 7,600 permits issued and the majority, 85%, were for multifamily housing units.

The data from ARC showed that in DeKalb County, the overall population had gone up 2.4% from 2020 to 2024, as of April.

Here are the top 25 metro suburbs, ranked by their housing stock growth from 2012 to 2022:

Chamblee - 100% Braselton - 78% Holly Springs - 77% Clarkston - 70% Lovejoy - 48% Suwanee - 43% Tucker - 40% Woodstock - 37% Winder - 37% Canton - 36% Norcross - 32% Sugar Hill - 28% Union City - 28% Conyers - 26% Newnan - 26% Brookhaven 25% Loganville - 25% Vinings - 24% Milton - 24% Lilburn - 20% Doraville - 20% Powder Springs - 20% Dallas - 19% Fayetteville - 18% Peachtree City - 17%

