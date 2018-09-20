What should Confederate Avenue's new name be?

ATLANTA - People looking to voice their support or concerns over the proposed renaming of Confederate Avenue, will have their chance to let their voice be heard Thursday.
The City of Atlanta is holding the first of two listening sessions on the proposal at 6:30 p.m. in the Atlanta City Council Chambers.
Why people and businesses along the road say a new name is a welcome change, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Among possible replacement names: Considerate Avenue, United Avenue and Soldier Avenue.
The move comes after last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed. An Atlanta resident began a name-change petition drive for the Atlanta road.
TRENDING STORIES:
An 11-member advisory committee that recommended a name change for Confederate Avenue in its report last year also called for the immediate renaming of any street named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, John B. Gordon, Robert E. Lee, Stephen Dill Lee, or Howell Cobb.
Those men "were significant Confederate military leaders and actively involved in white supremacist activities after the war, making them undeserving of the honor of a street name in Atlanta," the committee said in its November 2017 report.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}