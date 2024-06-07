West Peachtree Street open again after water main break causes after multi-day closure

ATLANTA — In response to a large water main break on West Peachtree Street and 11th Street on June 1, a portion of West Peachtree St. was closed to traffic for repairs. It’s now back open.

After being closed for six days, the water main repair was completed and the Atlanta Department of Transportation and the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management announced the street was back open to traffic.

City officials said the portion that had closed stretched across West Peachtree Street NE from the area north of 10th Street NE to 12th Street NE.

The road closure was in place as a 30-inch pipe was installed to fix the water main break.

