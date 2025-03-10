‘We’ll be back:’ Kemp promises special session if lawmakers can’t pass tort reform

ATLANTA — As lawmakers continue to approve, reject or modify legislation for the current session, Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s committed to passing lawsuit reform in Georgia.

Speaking exclusively with Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, Kemp said the current laws need to be changed so that Georgia businesses don’t get hurt.

Just before the Georgia House Subcommittee held a hearing on revising civil litigation in the state, Kemp said that the lawsuit reforms would help attract new businesses to Georgia and would protect businesses from abusive lawsuits.

The governor said tort reform is so important, if lawmakers can’t pass it this session, he’ll bring them right back to the Capitol to do it.

“I meant what I said,” Kemp told Elliot on Monday. “I’m hopeful we’re going to get this bill done, I think the legislature heeded those words. But if we don’t, we’ll be back for a special session.”

As far as where the bill stands? Trial lawyers and some state Democrats oppose the tort reform legislation, saying they worry the bill will keep people from suing when they’re wronged.

The legislation has already passed in the Georgia Senate and is still working its way through the House of Representatives for a floor vote.

