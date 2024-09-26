Weather shelter opens in Atlanta ahead of Helene arrival

ATLANTA — The Salvation Army announced they’d be opening a weather shelter beginning Thursday night to help those in need as Hurricane Helene travels north.

According to the organization, the Salvation Army Red Shield Services will operate the shelter at their location on Marietta Street NW in Atlanta beginning at 9 p.m.

The shelter will operate on a first-come, first-served basis through Friday morning at 8 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Salvation Army said they will have cot space available in the following amounts:

Men - 10 cots

Women 5 cots

Families - 10 cots, for up to 2 families

After leaving the shelter, the Salvation Army will provide each person a bagged lunch.

The shelter location is 469 Marietta Street NW.

Anyone with questions about the shelter can call the organization’s main desk at 404-486-2701.

Channel 2 Action News will update this story as more shelter locations are made public throughout the metro Atlanta area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Helene's impending strike prompts homeowners to take down dangerous trees

©2024 Cox Media Group