We are now past the peak of the severe weather season

ATLANTA — It has been a very active severe weather season so far, but the good news is that we are now past the peak.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says historically, April is our busiest month for severe weather, and we are now on the downside of the season.

“We have had a lot of severe weather, including 10 confirmed tornadoes this spring,” Nitz said.

Most of those storms hit the south metro, with the exception of one that went through Paulding County in March.

Even though we are over the peak, the season is far from over. Our severe weather season lasts through May.

“Things are going to become, overall, a little less active as we head through the next few weeks,” Nitz said.

