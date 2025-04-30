Suspects accused of killing man along Atlanta BeltLine say the shooter isn’t on trial

ATLANTA — The jury has started deliberating in the trial of two men accused of shooting and killing a man walking home along the BeltLine in 2022.

Prosecutors are trying to prove Brandon Williams and Demetrice Ross are responsible for killing Tom Arnold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But defense attorneys say their clients didn’t shoot Arnold. They say a third man is responsible.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has been following the trial and has the latest arguments from both sides, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group