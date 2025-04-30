Suspects accused of killing man along Atlanta BeltLine say the shooter isn’t on trial

ATLANTA — The jury has started deliberating in the trial of two men accused of shooting and killing a man walking home along the BeltLine in 2022.
Prosecutors are trying to prove Brandon Williams and Demetrice Ross are responsible for killing Tom Arnold.
But defense attorneys say their clients didn’t shoot Arnold. They say a third man is responsible.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes has been following the trial
