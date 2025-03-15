Water seen gushing from Buckhead sidewalk after reported water main break

ATLANTA — Crews are currently working to fix a water main break on Peachtree Road in Buckhead on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the break was reported at Peachtree Road and Delmont Drive near a Walgreens.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows water gushing from the cracks in the sidewalk in front of the store and rushing down Delmont Drive.

Watershed officials say residents and businesses in the area will see a temporary disruption in their water service starting at 2:30 p.m.

They say there is no estimated time for the break to be fixed and water service restored as repairs could extend until the evening.

