Walking Dead auction offers fans chance to own props

ATLANTA — Fans of The Walking Dead now have the opportunity to own a piece of the original show through a special online auction. The groundbreaking show, which debuted 15 years ago and filmed in Senoia, is offering fans a chance to bid on original props.

The online auction features 1,000 items and runs through Nov. 1.

This gives fans a limited time to acquire memorabilia from the series, which has a dedicated following.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Walking Dead, known for its post-apocalyptic setting and zombie-filled storylines, filmed in Georgia for many years, becoming a significant part of the state’s film industry.

The auction provides a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the show on a deeper level by owning a tangible piece of its history.

©2025 Cox Media Group