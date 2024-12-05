VOTE: Atlanta nonprofit founder up for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s ‘Good Neighbor of the Year’

ATLANTA — The founder of a local nonprofit is up for Kelly Clarkson’s Good Neighbor of the Year Award! He needs your support to win.

WSB-TV and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” first introduced you to Richard Hicks back in April.

Hicks founded Inspiredu to help bridge the digital divide in metro Atlanta. He said his organization is on a mission to make sure families don’t get left behind as technology becomes more and more important to our everyday lives.

“This is where Inspiredu is here to meet the need. In 2023, we partnered with and provided over 5000 basic digital training hours,” Hicks told Channel 2′s Lori Wilson.

Kelly Clarkson and her producers invited Hicks back on the show Thursday and they had a surprise for him: He is a finalist for the show’s Good Neighbor of the Year.

To cast your vote for Hicks, go to the Kelly Clarkson Show’s Instagram and comment Atlanta.

