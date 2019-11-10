0 Vigil planned for slain Clark Atlanta student

ATLANTA - A community plans to join Sunday night to remember a Clark Atlanta University student.

The vigil is being organized by two students for the community to come together over Alexis Crawford's tragic death. The vigil is at 6 p.m. Sunday in the school's president's parking lot.

Crawford's family members are beside themselves with grief.

"Ms. Crawford is unable to speak. She literally couldn't say (anything)," family spokesman Rev. Markel Hutchins said.

The medical examiner says the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student died of suffocation. Crawford's roommate and her roommate's boyfriend have been arrested and charged in her death.

On Friday, investigators found Crawford's body at Exchange Park on Columbia Drive in Decatur.

RELATED STORIES

"The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible. This has been absolutely heartbreaking," Atlanta Police Chief Erica Shields said.

On Saturday, Atlanta police arrested Crawford's roommate, Jordyn Jones.

Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, will remain in jail after a judge denied him bond.

Police have not yet released a motive in Crawford's case. She was last seen Oct. 30.

"I can't find strong enough words to express how hurt Alexis' family is," Hutchins said.

Jones is charged with malice murder.

Several viewers asked Channel 2's Lauren Pozen on Twitter what the difference is between malice murder and murder. She confirmed that malice murder is premeditated.

If convicted, both charges carry a life sentence.

Crawford will be laid to rest next Saturday at at Noon at the Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens.

The family asks that any cards or financial contributions be made directly to Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral home, which is handling the arrangements.

Here is the flyer Alexis Crawford's vigil tonight at 6pm. It's organized by two students. CAU official student government posted it and I wanted to share with you. I know Alexis's story has been heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/xGdmnZvq42 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 10, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.