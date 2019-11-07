  • Family, friends host tearful prayer vigil for missing Clark Atlanta student

    ATLANTA - It has been one week since a missing Clark Atlanta student disappeared and her family is still searching for answers.

    Family members of Alexis Crawford, 21, gathered outside her apartment near campus Wednesday night for a tearful vigil. 

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington attended the vigil. Family and friends described Crawford as bright and loving and prayed for her safe return. 

    Police released more surveillance photos Tuesday of Crawford inside a southwest Atlanta business. Investigators believe that is the last place she was seen. 

