Family, friends host tearful prayer vigil for missing Clark Atlanta student

ATLANTA - It has been one week since a missing Clark Atlanta student disappeared and her family is still searching for answers.
Family members of Alexis Crawford, 21, gathered outside her apartment near campus Wednesday night for a tearful vigil.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington attended the vigil. Family and friends described Crawford as bright and loving and prayed for her safe return.
The emotional plea from her family to bring her home, tonight on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
RIGHT NOW:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2019
Family and friends are holding a vigil for missing @CAU student, Alexis Crawford.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/T1dFnCl2qG
"Bring her home Lord."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2019
Family and friends prayed and begged for whoever is responsible for the disappearance of @CAU student, #AlexisCrawford to come forward.
I'll have the story, at 11.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JpuXpG2VWQ
Police released more surveillance photos Tuesday of Crawford inside a southwest Atlanta business. Investigators believe that is the last place she was seen.
