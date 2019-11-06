Del Frisco's in DeKalb County fails health inspection with score of 60

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A high-end DeKalb County restaurant failed a health inspection after more than a dozen violations.
It is Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse on Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody. Del Frisco's is based out of Houston and has 16 locations around the country.
From various cuts of steaks to seafood and salads, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Seafood is perceived as a quality, pricier restaurant.
On Nov. 4, the Dunwoody location failed with a score of 60.
Violations included mold on strawberries, dated milk, multiple food items not cooling properly, and pans used for desserts stored as clean had old food residue on them.
Chase Moore works right near the restaurant.
When Channel 2's Carol Sbarge told him about the failing inspection, Moore said. "It's such a ritzy place. Why would you be dirty?"
When Sbarge went to Del Frisco's to ask about the violations, a manager told her any comments would need to come from the corporate office. Sbarge has reached out to them for a statement.
A health inspector will be back to do a re-inspection this month.
We will let you know how they do.
