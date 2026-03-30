Vietnam veterans memorial unveiled at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta unveiled its first Vietnam War memorial on Sunday.

The display honors 240 service members from Atlanta and the surrounding area who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was there to emcee the ribbon cutting at Piedmont Park.

The memorial is available for public viewing near the entrance on 14th Street.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It’s meant to recognize and honor veterans and their families.

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