VIDEO: Suspect seen stealing honeybuns before throwing hot water at Atlanta gas station clerk

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of throwing hot water on a store employee during a robbery at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

According to Atlanta police, the robbery happened on Feb. 10, a little after 8:30 p.m. at the BP gas station at 1450 Donnelly Avenue SW.

Officers responded to the store after receiving a report of a robbery. The employee told officers he saw an unidentified man enter the store, take a cup of hot water, and hide two honeybuns inside his jacket.

When the employee confronted the suspect about the alleged theft, police say the suspect threw the cup of hot water in the employee’s face before running out of the store

The employee suffered minor burn injuries, APD says.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Authorities are asking tipsters to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477.

Tipsters do not have to provide their name or identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

