Video shows police cruiser chasing after wanted scooter rider down sidewalk

ATLANTA — A dangerous police chase in midtown Atlanta captured on camera has raised concerns about officer conduct and public safety.
The chase began when the young man sped down Spring Street before abandoning the scooter and running.
An officer pursued on foot, while another drove a cruiser onto the sidewalk, nearly hitting pedestrians, as the suspect ran towards a nearby grocery store.
The Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that officers initially tried to stop the young man because he was riding the scooter recklessly in and out of traffic.
They later found him near the grocery store and took him into custody.
