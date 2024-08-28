Vice President Kamala Harris, Tim Walz kickoff Georgia bus tour today

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are back in Georgia for a bus tour across the southern part of the state which is set to end in Savannah.

Harris and Walz will meet with supporters, campaign staff, small business owners, and voters in hopes that by visiting more than just the Atlanta suburbs, they can win the Peach State as President Joe Biden did in 2020.

“She’s essentially reversing what Democrats typically do, which is going into metro Atlanta and those core urban centers where their vote is strongest, and she’s going right to the red state -- Trump heartland if you will -- counties with the exception of Savannah on Thursday that Donald Trump largely carried by 75% and 80% in 2016 and in 2020,” political analyst Bill Crane said.

In addition to the bus tour and the Thursday rally, Harris and Walz will sit down with CNN anchor Dana Bash for their first joint interview. The interview will air Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp seems to have moved past Trump’s blistering attacks against him at a rally in the state just a few weeks ago, saying it was a “small distraction that’s in the past.”

Kemp told Fox News: “I’m not sure exactly what happened going into the rally. I’ve seen a lot of different stories and people’s explanations of what happened.”

At the rally, Trump tore into the governor, blaming him for his narrow 2020 loss in the state. In a roughly 10-minute tirade, Trump railed against Kemp for not giving in to his false theories of election fraud. He also blamed the governor for not stopping a local district attorney from prosecuting him and others for their efforts to overturn the results in the state.

Trump changed his tune last week, thanking the governor in a social media post for all his “help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country.”

Kemp said on Fox that Republicans “need to be telling people why they should vote for us, what we’re going to do to make things better than they are right now. And there’s a host of issues that I think you could contrast Kamala Harris and her record.”

“To me, that’s what we need to stay focused on, not some dustup from two or three weeks ago.”

Kemp is expected to attend a Trump fundraiser on Thursday, hosted by former Trump officials and former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The Georgia trip by the Harris-Walz campaign is a makeup visit from earlier in the month when the duo was set to embark on a seven-state swing tour introducing the new Democratic ticket.

The North Carolina and Georgia legs of the trip got scrapped as Tropical Storm Debby battered the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

