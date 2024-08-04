Former President Donald Trump rally brought moments of friction, cooperation to downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump called Atlanta’s crime rate “the worst” before speaking at his campaign rally at Georgia State University Saturday evening.

He directed criticism toward Governor Brian Kemp, and Kemp clapped back online.

Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco watched the rally on a big screen outside the convocation center with Trump supporters and critics.

The crowd started gathering around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, nearly 12 hours before the former president took the stage. By the time the front doors opened at 1 p.m., the line stretched for blocks, down streets and through parking lots.

People tried to get relief from the hot sun under umbrellas and trump flags.

A portion of the supporters who showed up stood in line for hours only to learn they could not get inside.

“They said that there was a soft shut down because they were already at capacity,” said Patti Schwensen.

That happened around 2:30 p.m.

Mike Curtin came from Alpharetta and ended up making it inside.

“I have never been to one of these rallies. I thought it was great,” said Curtin.

Among the typical campaign topics, Trump highlighted the Fulton County election interference case and blamed Gov. Kemp. He described a phone call in which he said he asked the Governor if there is anything he can do about it, but he said Kemp told him he cannot get involved in that.

“Kemp does not want it to end because he is a bad guy. He is a disloyal guy, and he is a very average Governor. Little Brian. Little Brian Kemp. Bad guy,” said Trump.

Kemp responded with a social media post scolding Trump for petty personal insults for bringing the First Lady of Georgia up before the rally.

“My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats – not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past,” Kemp wrote. “You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it.”

“It’s Trump,” laughed Curtin. “For me at least, you sift away at the personality, and the issues underneath, they resonate with me.”

As people outside the rally watched on a jumbo screen, police pushed them across the street next to a small group protesting.

A section of that group asked for a police escort through the middle.

Chief of Atlanta Police Department Darin Schierbaum stopped to speak with Channel 2 Action News at that point.

“We’re making sure the first amendment is alive and well so our democratic process can play out,” said Schierbaum.

Officers from multiple units in the force were lined up, watching for security breaches, heat stroke and helping direct traffic.

“So proud of our men and women of the Atlanta Police Department. It is a very hot day, but they have been out here serving their city well,” Schierbaum said.

There were no physical clashes or significant security issues, and voters on both sides of the campaign said disagreements were met with some moments of consideration and cooperation.

We are waiting for Georgia State University to explain why security stopped allowing supporters inside and why police pushed the crowd across the street from the convocation center.

