Gov. Brian Kemp to attend Trump campaign fundraiser in Atlanta, ABC News reports

ATLANTA — Brian Kemp will attend a fundraiser for the Donald Trump campaign on Thursday in what appears to be the latest move to repair the relationship between the Georgia governor and former president.

Multiple sources told ABC News that Kemp will attend Thursday’s fundraiser in Atlanta hosted by former Trump officials and former Georgia U.S Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kemp and Trump have had a fractured relationship since the 2020 election where Trump lost Georgia’s electoral votes, which he believes cost him the White House.

At a rally in Atlanta earlier this month, Trump blamed Kemp for his 2020 loss in Georgia while repeating false claims of election fraud.

“He’s a bad guy, he is a disloyal guy, and he’s a very average governor. Little Brian. Little Brian Kemp. Bad guy…and all he had to do is sign something where the senate would like to look at election integrity,” Trump said.

RELATED STORIES:

In a Truth Social post, Trump doubled down with remarks about Kemp and also Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp.

The governor retorted back that he’s focused on helping Republicans win in November.

“My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats - not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it,” the governor wrote.

My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats - not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past.



You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it. pic.twitter.com/m8y6CSuZKY — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 3, 2024

But last week, Kemp and Trump started to mend fences. Kemp appeared on “Hannity” on Thursday night calling on Republicans to get out the vote and win elections all the way from the top.

“We need to send Donald Trump back to the White House. We need to retake the Senate. We need to hold the House,” he said.

Trump took to his Truth Social account to thank the governor for his support.

“Thank you to #BrianKempGA for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country.

I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

ABC News reports that the fundraiser will be held in Atlanta on Thursday.

While Kemp attends a fundraiser for Trump campaign, Georgia Democrats will be in Savannah for Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally on Thursday.

Harris and Gov. Tim Walz are kicking off a south Georgia bus tour on Wednesday.

ABC News contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gov. Kemp throws support to former Pres. Trump despite being called an 'average governor' Earlier this month, the governor and former president traded barbs on social media. Now, it appears they are making peace.

©2024 Cox Media Group