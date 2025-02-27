Usher set to deliver commencement speech at Emory University’s graduation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta superstar Usher is set to deliver the commencement address at Emory University’s graduation ceremony in May.

The R&B artist will also receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree at the ceremony.

“There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow.”

“I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world.”

In 1999, he started Usher’s New Look, a nonprofit that encourages under-resourced teens to identify their passions and finish their education.

Once they reach middle school, students involved in Usher’s New Look get to participate in “Powered by Service,” a leadership program with Emory’s Goizueta Business School

“New Look fills a critical need by stepping up to help students realize their potential,” Fenves said. “Emory University has been proud to partner with this incredible organization over the years.”

Emory University’s 180th Commencement is scheduled for Monday, May 12.

