US Senator announces $1.45 billion investment for solar manufacturing in Georgia

ATLANTA — The U.S. Government will provide up to $1.45 billion to solar manufacturer Qcells to help boost the production of solar panels in the state of Georgia.

The funding will be delivered through a U.S. Department of Energy loan to support the company’s expansion at its Cartersville manufacturing plant.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia said Qcells’ work in his home state was announced after the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA) passed in 2022. Qcells is working to build the first complete solar supply chain in America, according to the senator’s office.

Ossoff said in a statement that the federal loan funding for Qcells would help boost energy independence in Georgia and reduce the national dependence on China by producing the solar panel components domestically rather than importing them.

“Our Federal manufacturing incentives are driving economic development across the State of Georgia. I join all Federal, State, and local leaders in celebrating yet another historic Federal investment in Georgia solar manufacturing to continue growing our economy and strengthening American energy independence,” Ossoff said. “I thank President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Granholm, and Loan Programs Office Director Shah for their continued collaboration as we lead Georgia forward.”

Citing a recent study by ClimatePower.us, Ossoff’s office said since the passage of SEMA as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Georgia is the state that has seen the most benefit from funding for clean energy development.

ClimatePower said more than 312,900 new clean energy jobs had been created since August 2022, with positions opening for electricians, mechanics, construction workers, technicians, support staff and more.

Across the U.S., Georgia has seen the most investment and the highest number of new jobs, ClimatePower said.

In terms of numbers, the organization reported Georgia had 41 new clean energy projects, with 30,661 new jobs and $23.88 billion invested in the state, as of late June.

