US Customs and Border Protection officer sentenced to prison for smuggling cocaine into Atlanta

ATLANTA — A former US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was convicted of importing and possessing with the intent to distribute more than 15 kilograms of cocaine.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 10, 2020, Ivan Van Beverhoudt, 45, a CBP officer, boarded a commercial flight from St. Thomas to Atlanta with 16 bricks of cocaine in his two carry-on bags.

Van Beverhoudt traveled in his official capacity with his loaded CBP-issued gun.

When he landed in Atlanta, a CBP-trained narcotics K9 officer in the jetway alerted to his luggage, which contained the cocaine.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

