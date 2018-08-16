UPDATE: 2 men who drowned at Tybee Island part of Atlanta music scene

ATLANTA - The body of a second drowning victim from Atlanta was recovered off Tybee Island Wednesday night, two days after the two disappeared from a south beach sandbar, according to our partners at the AJC.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but their families have been notified, city of Tybee Island officials said.
Multiple reports identified the pair as Montell Newton, 24, and Kiwan Benson, 31. Newton and Benson were active in the Atlanta art and music communities. Benson played with local bands. Newton, a singer and musician, went by the stage name MonteQarlo.
“Everyone wanted to find these young men so their families could have some closure,” city manager Shawn Gillen said in a statement. “I am very proud of everyone involved.”
The artists were confirmed missing about 7:15 p.m. Monday, setting off a search that involved multiple local agencies and the U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter teams. The first body was pulled from the water about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
That night, a kite surfer reported seeing something near the sandbar about 7:30 p.m., leading authorities to focus their search in the area.
City officials put out a statement warning people to stay off the sandbar at the south end of the island.
"It looks like an easy walk, but the tide will turn well before you reach the other side,” officials warned. “Once the tide changes, within minutes, the current will take you down.”
Both bodies have been released to the Chatham County coroner, officials said.
This story was written by Chelsea Prince for the AJC.
