0 Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advance pancreatic cancer.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn tells The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit. The statement said "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute" in Detroit.

[RELATED: A timeline of the best Aretha Franklin songs]

The family added: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family."

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported the legendary singer and songwriter was gravely ill.

The "Queen of Soul" canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

RELATED STORIES:

Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at "some select things." Franklin was born March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her family moved to Detroit when she was young. [PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin through the years] Franklin started singing when she was young, with encouragement from her mother, Barbara, and her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin. She started out singing gospel, but launched a career in secular music after she turned 18. She rose to fame after signing in 1967 with Atlantic Records. Franklin’s career, spanning six decades, has spawned hits including “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “Chain of Fools.” Franklin’s earned 18 Grammy Awards and a Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work. In 2005, then-President George W. Bush described Franklin as “a woman of achievement, deep character and a loving heart.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.