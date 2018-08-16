Aretha Franklin is known as the Queen of Soul, and if you listen to her music, it's clear why.
The legendary musician started singing at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, where her father, C.L. Franklin, was the pastor. After modest success with some recordings in the early 1960s, she became the Queen of Soul after she signed to Atlantic Records in 1967.
In the 1980s Franklin changed her sound dramatically, teaming up with Clive Davis’ Arista Records. After some more familiar R&B releases -- including two albums produced by Luther Vandross, she released “Who’s Zoomin Who?” Which was her first Recording Industry Association of America certified platinum record.
Later in her career, Franklin collaborated with Lauryn Hill and released an album of covers made famous by other women. “Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics,” released in 2014, included covers from Adele, Alicia Keys, The Supremes, Etta James, Cissy Houston and others.
Below is a list of some of Franklin’s most popular songs.
Respect (1967)
(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (1967)
Chain of Fools (1968)
Ain’t No Way (1968)
Think (1968)
Rock Steady (1971)
Something He Can Feel (1976)
Sisters Are Doin’ it For Themselves (1985)
A Rose is Still A Rose (1998)
Rolling in the Deep (The Aretha Version) (2014)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}