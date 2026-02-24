Atlanta Braves launch own broadcast network after split with FanDuel Sports Network

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves announced they are officially launching “BravesVision,” their own broadcast network for the 2026 season.

The decision comes following the franchise’s split with Main Street Sports Group, which aired Braves games on FanDuel Sports Network.

“Generations of Braves fans were raised watching games on a network that shared ownership with the baseball team. With BravesVision, we believe that we can present Braves baseball in new and innovative ways allowing us to expand and elevate our storytelling capabilities across all platforms,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said.

BravesVision will handle production for at least 140 games during the season and there are several ways that fans can watch.

The first is with a Braves.TV subscription through MLB’s streaming platform. Fans will purchase a subscription available for those who live in the Braves “home market:” Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. Fans who live outside the market will be able to still watch with a standard MLB.TV package.

There will also be a direct-to-distributor model where the Braves will partner with cable and satellite channels and other streaming services.

Subscription packages and pricing will be available in March. The Braves have posted a FAQ page on how streaming will work here.

