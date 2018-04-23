0 Uber Eats driver stabbed in fight over free parking, police say

ATLANTA - An Uber Eats driver is facing assault charges after police say he attacked a parking attendant, who fought back with a knife.

The fight started Sunday afternoon at a parking garage across the street from the Westin Hotel in downtown Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, the Uber driver, identified as 24-year-old Traemond Jones, was mad because he couldn't park in the garage for free.

Detectives said Jones punched the 63-year-old parking attendant in the face and broke his nose.

Cameras recorded the fight, and authorities said it showed the victim stabbing Jones in the stomach with a pocket knife in what police believe is a case of self-defense.

The victim's son was upset and frustrated over what happened.

“It really is, because for someone to come aggressively, like for no reason, like if you don’t understand a person, and for that person to attack him for no reason, it really is pretty upsetting,” said Brien Clarke.

While Clarke said the stabbing is “out of character” for his shy and quiet dad, he adds, he’s also happy he did what he did, especially when, he his dad has expressed how unsafe it is working this job.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both men ended up in the hospital and the Uber driver is facing criminal charges.

Uber released a statement to Channel 2 Action News:

"He has now been removed from the app while we continue to look into the situation. We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence which is laid out in our community guidelines. We stand ready to assist police with the investigation."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.