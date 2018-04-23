  • Flood Watch in effect as rain moves through metro

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Rain is falling throughout metro Atlanta after nearly an inch of rainfall overnight.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that as of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Atlanta had already received 0.92 inches of rain since midnight

    A flood watch goes went effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and will last until 2 p.m. Monday. The flood watch includes all of north Georgia. 

    Two to 4 inches of rainfall are expected in parts of metro Atlanta. 

    Creeks and streams may flood their banks.

    A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m.

