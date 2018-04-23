ATLANTA - Rain is falling throughout metro Atlanta after nearly an inch of rainfall overnight.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that as of 4:30 a.m. Monday, Atlanta had already received 0.92 inches of rain since midnight
FLOOD WATCH: At 4:30am Atlanta has received 0.92'' of rain since Midnight. More rain will fall. Big Creek near Alpharetta under a Flood Warning due to rising waters. Rain continues through the morning, turning scattered this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/f9DxLbGxIe— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 23, 2018
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Authorities investigate deadly semi-truck crash on I-285
- Massive police and counter-protester presence overshadow neo-Nazi rally
- Police: Deadly-double shooting sparked by argument over gambling
A flood watch goes went effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and will last until 2 p.m. Monday. The flood watch includes all of north Georgia.
Two to 4 inches of rainfall are expected in parts of metro Atlanta.
Creeks and streams may flood their banks.
A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m.
WIND ADVISORY: Most of metro Atlanta no longer in Wind Advisory. Counties in blue still in the advisory until 9am. Winds to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph possible. Downed trees and limbs possible. pic.twitter.com/XQ700o4nO8— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}