Trump super PAC plans to use $70 million to sway voters in swing states, including Georgia

ATLANTA — A super political action committee supporting former President Donald Trump raised $70 million in May and his campaign says it is going to use that money to target voters in vital swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

In May, Make America Great Again Inc. raised more than five times the amount of money than it did in April, showing an influx of contributions following his conviction in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business documents for hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep his affair with her quiet ahead of the 2016 election.

The Trump campaign told the New York Times that it has raised $141 million in days since the conviction.

The memo obtained by both news agencies outlines Trump’s path to get to 270 electoral college votes, saying Democrats “need to both solidify the blue wall states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, while keeping President Trump defensive in the Sun Belt states of Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada.”

The memo said Trump has been faring better in the Sun Belt, but adds, “That doesn’t mean it’s a certainty — but we are well positioned. That’s why MAGA Inc.’s summer investments will prioritize providing Team Trump with the most electoral paths to victory while narrowing the battlefield geographically come fall.”

According to the latest national polls, Trump and Biden remain neck and neck in the race for the White House.

Both presidents have made several trips to Georgia so far, trying to swing voters in their favor.

Political analyst Bill Crane told Channel 2 Action News that independent voters will likely decide who takes Georgia in the election. He also said how Trump’s New York conviction will impact the 2024 election has yet to play out.

“Independent, nonaligned Libertarian voters that are in the center have been saying for months felony convictions would matter to them. We don’t know how many of them there are. But certainly, some of them will be backing away from Donald Trump,” Crane said.

Crane said both sides are using the conviction to rile up their base.

“It’s a base election, and it’s basically going to energize the extreme elements of both parties, leaving a lot of voters in the middle left too with a choice that they don’t find tenable on either side,” Crane said.

